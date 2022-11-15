17-year-old girl missing out of Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Authorities say Jamila Jana’a Gadson was reported missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna area of Pittsylvania County.

She’s 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs about 155 pounds, according to officers.

Authorities told 10 News that investigators believe Gadson met with an Internet stranger.

If you know Gadson’s whereabouts or have any information related to her disappearance, you are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest of any individual(s) who may have committed a criminal act as it relates to GADSON’s disappearance you may be eligible for up to a $5,000 cash reward if your information leads to the arrest, conviction of the individual(s) responsible for her disappearance. You may also email information to sar@pittgov.org