Lynchburg Police Department investigating two separate shots fired incidents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating two shots fired incidents that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:55 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report shots fired near 12th Street, police said.

Police said they found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street.

After those reports, two people arrived at the Lynchburg General hospital saying they had been shot, according to LPD. We’re told both people are in stable condition.

Later at 2:13 p.m., callers reported hearing more shots fired in the vicinity of Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road, police said. There have been no injuries reported with this incident.

Two Lynchburg City schools nearby were placed on lockdown as police advised.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.