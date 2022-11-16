Lynchburg City schools lockouts, lockdowns lifted after nearby incidents, dismissals delayed

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:

Lockdowns and lockouts at schools in Lynchburg City have been lifted, according to school officials, but dismissals will be delayed.

We’re told high schools are being dismissed, middle schools will begin to dismiss at 3:45 p.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at 4:15 p.m.

School leaders said all after-school activities have been canceled.

Schools were placed on a lockout Wednesday afternoon as police investigated reports of shots fired near 12th Street.

Area schools were advised to be placed on lockout, which began around 2:05 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Students in Lynchburg are remaining indoors as police investigate reports of shots fired nearby.

On Wednesday, police say they responded to the area of 12th Street and Buchanan Street for reports of shots fired and malicious wounding.

Two people were hurt in the incident and went to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated, police say.

According to Lynchburg City Schools, the Lynchburg Police Department advised that RS Payne Elementary School and Dunbar Middle School be placed on lockout, which began around 2:05 p.m.

We’re told that all students and staff are safe.