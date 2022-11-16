47º

One in custody after social media threat puts Grayson County schools on ‘soft lockdown’

We’re told the person was taken into custody in Carroll County Wednesday

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – One person has been arrested in connection with a social media threat that caused schools in Grayson County to go on a “soft lockdown” Wednesday afternoon.

Grayson County schools were placed on a “soft lockdown” Wednesday afternoon after a “vague” threat was made on social media, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Before 3:00 p.m., authorities said that a male subject has been taken into custody in Carroll County in connection with the threat.

