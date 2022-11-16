One in custody after social media threat puts Grayson County schools on ‘soft lockdown’

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – One person has been arrested in connection with a social media threat that caused schools in Grayson County to go on a “soft lockdown” Wednesday afternoon.

Grayson County schools were placed on a “soft lockdown” Wednesday afternoon after a “vague” threat was made on social media, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Before 3:00 p.m., authorities said that a male subject has been taken into custody in Carroll County in connection with the threat.

Two schools in Lynchburg City were placed on a lockout Wednesday afternoon as well. Read more here.

