Danville police investigating parent’s verbal threat against Westover Christian Academy as ‘criminal matter’

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating after one parent of a Westover Christian Academy student made a verbal threat on Thursday.

We’re told the parent was in court and said an incident would occur at Westover Christian Academy during dismissal on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were notified of the threat around 2:20 p.m. and officers will be at the facility as a safety precaution.

DPD said they are actively investigating the threat as a criminal matter.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.