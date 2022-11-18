45º

Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke

From small businesses to chain restaurants, scroll down to find out where you can have your Thanksgiving meal

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family.

If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to figure out where you can have Thanksgiving dinner.

Gobble ‘till ya wobble at these restaurants

  • 419 West Restaurant - All-You-Can-Eat Family Style: Call (540) 776-0419 for reservations.
    • $42.95 adults
    • $16.95 Children under 12
  • Billy’s - Thanksgiving Grand Buffet: Make reservations here or call (540) 206-3353
    • $49.95 adults
    • $19.95 Children under 12
    • Children under 5 eat free
  • The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center - The Grand Thanksgiving Buffet Celebration: Call (540) 985-5900 for reservations – reservations are required.
    • $49.50 adults
    • $24.00 Children under 12
    • Children under 3 – complimentary (10.8% tax and 20% service charge will be added)

Grab your table quick to dine-in

Pick it up and take it home for a cozy, effortless meal

Traditional isn’t your thing? Get a bite to eat at these chain restaurants

The following restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day, but some locations may be subject to close. Give your location a call before you make your dinner plans.

  • Waffle House:
    • 4360 Williamson Road, Roanoke - (540) 314-7529
    • 3407 Orange Ave NE, Roanoke - (540) 556-4533
    • 3919 Electric Rd, Roanoke - (540) 761-0100
    • 6500 Thirlane Rd NW, Roanoke - (540) 366-2676
  • Golden Corral: 1441 Towne Square Blvd NW, Roanoke - (540) 563-8826
  • T.G.I. Friday’s: 4869 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke - (540) 362-1475
  • Buffalo Wild Wings:
    • 4802 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke - (540) 366-9464
    • 4335 Starkey Rd, Roanoke - (540) 725-9464
  • Applebee’s: 4510 Challenger Ave NE, Roanoke - (540) 977-0251
  • IHop:
    • 4764 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke - (540) 265-4289
    • 3926 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke - (540) 655-4654
  • Cracker Barrel: 3153 Lee Hwy, Troutville - (540) 966-5438
  • Denny’s: 3429 Orange Ave NE, Roanoke - (540) 344-9193

Sitting down isn’t your style? Here are some fast food restaurants

  • Popeyes:
    • 1379 Towne Square Blvd NW, Roanoke - (540) 265-0100
    • 3938 Melrose Ave NW, Roanoke - (540) 904-5961
  • Subway:
    • 677 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke - (540) 345-9770
    • 326 Orange Ave NE, Roanoke - (540) 982-5799
    • 1507 Hershberger Rd NW A3, Roanoke - (540) 563-8441
    • 4807 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke - (540) 265-8908
    • 4203 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke - (540) 777-1407
    • 3940 Valley Gateway Blvd Suite 4, Roanoke - (540) 982-7827
    • 3327 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke - (540) 777-3327
  • Sonic:
    • 5040 Rutgers St NW Bldg B, Roanoke - (540) 561-0642
    • 3555 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke - (540) 345-8382
    • 4504 Challenger Ave NE, Roanoke - (540) 977-2385

