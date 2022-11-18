Lynchburg man sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. – According to the United States Department of Justice, a 38-year-old man from Lynchburg is now facing 30 years in federal prison after being convicted on drug charges.

In March, authorities said Quentin Horsley was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of meth, and 100 grams or more of heroin. He was also convicted of four counts of distribution of cocaine.

The DOJ said evidence presented at his trial showed Horsley led a drug trafficking conspiracy.

We’re told Horsley was responsible for supplying and facilitating the distribution of meth, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana by managing a network of more than 17 drug dealers throughout the Lynchburg area.

When the Lynchburg Police Department executed search warrants at homes used by Horsley and his co-conspirators, they found nearly two kilograms of cocaine, almost a kilogram of heroin, and more than three kilograms of meth – altogether, the narcotics had a street value of over $1 million, according to the DOJ.

Authorities said Horsley’s influence on the Lynchburg region was so widespread that one co-conspirator sent a text that said, “when you wait, you make the whole city wait.”

The Lynchburg Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean M. Welsh prosecuted the case, according to the DOJ.