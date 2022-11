Brookville has been on fire all season long, but Heritage seems like they've caught some new wind as of late

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Brookville and Heritage met up again, but this time, in the region semifinal.

Bees took the direct snack to runningback Viar, bringing them up to 7-0.

Then, Heritage was in the red zone, Batemen rolling out and scrambling in for a score to tie it up.

Later, Bateman handed it off to Felder who took it to the house, Pioneers were on top by just one score.

Third and goal, Bees’ McDaniel to Pannell to muscle his way in, tying the game up.

But Heritage pulled away 49-21.