Homes threatened after brush fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said they were dispatched for a brush fire in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County at around 5:34 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say it happened in the 7000 block of Mt. Chestnut Road.

Officials say upon arrival, units reported a lot of smoke and three to four acres on fire with five structures and other buildings threatened. Residents were temporarily evacuated from their homes, but have since returned.

Sixteen units and the Virginia Department of Forestry responded to this fire, the department says.

Firefighters say no homes were damaged and there were no injuries, but a total of 4.6 acres were burned.

Roanoke County Fire Marshals confirm the cause of the fire to be a downed tree onto a power line.