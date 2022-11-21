47º

Nelson County authorities searching for missing man last seen Sunday

Ricardo J. ‘Rico’ Berry was last seen in the Front Street area of Lovingston Sunday night, authorities said

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Ricardo J. "Rico" Berry, reported missing on Nov. 21, 2022 in Nelson County (Credit: Nelson County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

LOVINGSTON, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man.

Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry, was reported missing on Monday and was last seen in the Front Street area of Lovingston on Sunday night, authorities said.

We’re told Berry was going to visit a friend and has not been seen since.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said Berry takes medications regularly and it is not known if he has those with him.

Berry is described as being 5′5″ tall and about 185 pounds with brown eyes, glasses, and black hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black and white track suit with black and white shoes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or dial 911 if you see him.

