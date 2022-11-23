‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton

A downtown Vinton music store destroyed in a July Fire is back in business.

VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July.

“It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said.

Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they wanted to create new memories.

“That’s our main thing we didn’t want to give up the Vinton feel and Vinton Community,” Rhonda Wray said.

They’ve been running the business for 36 years and are pleased to reopen down the street from their original spot.

“That’s the greatest thing in the world, we came back for the community itself,” Donnie said.

After closing the shop, the Wrays said their phones rang non-stop, and their parents needed instruments for band camp.

“That’s the biggest reason we came back about the third week in August in some offices downtown,” Donnie said.

Donnie said that even though they have the choice to move back into the space, they’re going to hold off.

“We’ll never move back in it, just watching that thing burn. We’re going to stay right here that’s a sad time for my family,” Donnie said.

Town leaders said the music store was significant to the area and are looking forward to what develops at the site.

“We see this as a potential opportunity. We want to be supportive of those business owners and homes and see what could possibly come next,” Cody Sexton, the Assistant Town Manager.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.