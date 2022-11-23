Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5K race returns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than 3,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5K race.

The 34th annual race benefits the Lynchburg community, as every registration helps provide meals to local families in need.

The 5K race will be held in person on Thanksgiving at 8 a.m., with the Start/Finish line located in front of E.C. Glass High School on Langhorne Road.

There is also an option for participants to run or walk from Nov. 19 through Nov. 27, allowing families to be together for participation.

The Turkey Trot is put on by HumanKind, a local organization that works to provide programs and services to communities throughout Virginia.

For each registration, two families will be provided a Thanksgiving meal. All proceeds from the race will provide meals to families, collect and fill the Emergency Household pantry, and provide resources and services for families in crisis.

A drive-thru race day packet pick-up is being held Wednesday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the HumanKind Campus at 1903 HumanKind Way in Lynchburg.