No one hurt after structure fire in Bedford County, crews say

Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in Bedford, firefighters say. (Credit: Bedford Fire Department)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department says around 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday, crews responded to multiple reports of a residential structure fire in Moneta.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd.

Responding crews say they arrived at the scene to find a single-story residence with heavy fire and worked to bring it under control quickly.

Companies from Moneta, Saunders, Forest, and Stewartsville worked to overhaul before units returned to service at 9:22 a.m., firefighters say.

The Bedford Fire Department says no injuries were reported, and the cause is being investigated by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office.