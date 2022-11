ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS says units were called to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews say upon arrival, they discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half in size.

The fire department says crews discovered one person who had been burned. The individual was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, firefighters say.

Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire has been deemed accidental.