Snowshoe Mountain opens for 2022 winter season

SNOWSHOE, WV – Wednesday was the first day of the winter season at Snowshoe Mountain.

Officials said there are several activities like skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling to look forward to this year.

There are over 60 acres of 16 trails for people to enjoy and officials said this is one of the better years to go visit.

“If you’ve never been to Snowshoe, it’s a really incredible place and it’s a unique place,” Shawn Cassell with Snowshoe said. “It doesn’t feel like you’re in West Virginia like you’ve gone out west. It’s a real destination resort experience.”

The season ends on the last Sunday in March.