35-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Floyd County

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Thanksgiving

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 35-year-old man dead on Thanksgiving night in Floyd County.

Police said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection with Route 664 and Route 221 in Floyd County.

We’re told a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221 when it ran off the right side of the road and flipped, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ezekial Bartel, 35 years old, according to VSP.

Authorities said Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

