Franklin County Senior Giving Tree: How you can help local seniors have a happy holiday

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

The Franklin County Office of Aging is spreading Christmas cheer to our local seniors.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County needs a hand in putting a smile on seniors’ faces this coming holiday season by grabbing a “star” from the Senior Giving Tree.

The program is in its fourth year.

All you have to do is pick up a “star” at the Essig Center and return the unwrapped gifts by the week of Dec. 12.

“Unfortunately during this time, I think seniors are a group of people who get missed,” said Aging Service Specialist Florence Brown. “Maybe they don’t have family still around who can care for them or they just don’t get that special part of the holiday. So, we want to make sure those people are cared for and thought of.”

They’re asking for household items, warm clothing items, toiletries, and fun things to brighten a senior’s holiday.

Last year, they got 179 gifts, and they’re working to beat that this year.

