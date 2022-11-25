Hunters for the Hungry volunteers work to stock local food pantry

Hunters for the Hungry is a volunteer group that collects deer from hunters around the Commonwealth.

ROANOKE, Va. – One local organization is getting some help from hunters this season.

Hunters for the Hungry is a volunteer group that collects venison from hunters around the Commonwealth.

The meat is then distributed to places like the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in Roanoke.

The pantry takes the meat and distributes it along with produce and other donations.

“I have a lot of clients that come through this line asking for venison,” Manager of Christian Soldiers Food Pantry Rayma Mills said. “They love the deer meat. The hunters that take the time to go out there and get it are performing such a needed service.”

Mills said that deer meat is a good substitute for people with heart problems and other health issues who come to the pantry and cannot have fatty meat.