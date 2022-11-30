Around 87,000 Disney-themed children’s clothing sets recalled for lead levels in ink

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different styles are being recalled.

ROANOKE, Va. – There has been a recall alert issued for Disney-themed children’s clothing sold at several stores for lead levels in the textile ink, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

These Bentex Disney-themed clothing sets for children were recalled on Nov. 23 for high levels of lead in the textile ink used on the clothes, CPSC said.

The lead levels exceed the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Officials said the clothing sets were sold from November 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $25 at TJMAXX, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service, and Amazon.

CPSC said there were about 87,000 units included in the recall.

If you think you have these products, CPSC said you should immediately take the them away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the recalled clothing to receive a full refund.

You can contact Bentex at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, by email at recall@bentex.com or online at www.bentex.com/recall or www.bentex.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

To read the full recall alert, click here.