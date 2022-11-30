Man charged after authorities seize meth, heroin in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and charged Tuesday after a drug bust in Alleghany County, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall.

Deputies say around 12:34 a.m., they found a suspicious person in a car in the 2800 block of Valley Ridge Rd., and identified the driver as Cody Prior.

Sheriff Hall says Prior was asleep behind the wheel while the car was in reverse, partially blocking one lane with part of the vehicle off of the road.

Deputies say responding units removed Prior from the vehicle and deployed a K9 to sniff the vehicle. A search followed, and deputies seized one pound of methamphetamine valued at $18,000, a half gram of suspected heroin valued at $50, $1,040, steel knuckles, and drug paraphernalia, authorities say.

According to the Sheriff, Prior faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of meth

Possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Alleghany County Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police, and officers from the Covington and Clifton Forge Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

Prior is being held without bond at the Alleghany Regional Jail.