Route 220 South a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills in ROCO

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:

As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY:

If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route.

Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.

There was one lane open in the area around 6:50 p.m.

10 News has reached out to Roanoke authorities for more information.