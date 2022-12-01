Rescue Mission of Roanoke receives $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo

ROANOKE, Va. – Wells Fargo showed some love to a local shelter for the homeless in Roanoke this week.

Local Wells Fargo employees served dinner at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, and are providing a $15,000 gift to support the mission — and its efforts to provide “The Three E’s” to its guests.

The mission provides guests with meals and shelter at three program levels: entry, establish, or empower. The idea is to provide a varying degree of support tailored to each guest’s own level of interest in receiving support.

“We are grateful to Wells Fargo for partnering with the Mission as we reframe the shelter experience and continue to improve guest outcomes,” said Lee Clark, CEO of the Rescue Mission. “The Three Es represent a new way for our community to address age-old challenges while responding with grace and accountability. Wells Fargo’s financial support hand in hand with sending volunteers goes a long way towards helping hurting people for the duration of their stay with us here at the Mission.”

The mission has been serving 200 to 220 people each day, about 70 percent of the region’s homeless population on any given evening.

“We were honored to be of service to the community and to serve up dinner to homeless guests at the Mission all this week,” said Wells Fargo Spokesperson Kenrick Thomas. “Wells Fargo strives to make a positive impact in communities, address complex societal issues, and help build a more inclusive, sustainable future for all, so helping out at the Rescue Mission means more to us than just a ‘feel good’ moment. It’s a way for us to work towards the change we want to see in the world.”