VDOT begins winter weather preps, addressing concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – VDOT is gearing up to keep the roads clear this winter. By improving contracting to be more flexible, competitive, and attractive to contractors to address equipment and personnel shortages.

Crews said they are expanding the use of snow plow trains on Interstate 81 and I-77 during heavy snowstorms.

We’re told a snow plow train is a group of trucks working together in a staggered formation to plow multiple lanes of the interstate with one pass. They travel at around 30 mph.

“It’s very important that people do not try to pass this group of snowplows. There will be escort vehicles there with amber lights. But all the lanes of intestate 81 will basically be blocked by this snow plow train that will be moving very slowly,” said VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond.

VDOT said about 70% of deaths related to winter weather occur in vehicles and suggests avoiding driving in severe weather.