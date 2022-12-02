Man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 Roanoke homicide

An arrest was made more than three years after a woman was gunned down outside her home.

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been indicted in connection to a homicide that happened in Roanoke in 2019, according to police.

Authorities said that Kai Lansana, 32, of Alexandria was identified as a suspect in the death of 24-year-old of Salonya Evans. She was found outside a home in southeast Roanoke on July 21 of 2019 in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue Southeast and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Lansana was indicted in early November for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and statutory burglary in connection with Evans’ death, police said. He was taken into custody in Frankfort, Ky. on Nov. 9 by U.S. Marshals and was extradited back to Roanoke and charged on Nov. 22.

Authorities said this remains an ongoing investigation and no other details can be released at this time.