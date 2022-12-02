25º

🎄We wanna see your dazzling Christmas lights, holiday decorations

Send your photos our way for a chance to have them featured on-air and online

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

As the holiday season rolls in, many of you are decking your home with a beautiful array of sparkling Christmas lights and decorations.

A time of cheer and goodwill, this time of the year is always wrapped with so much excitement.

We want you to bring on the merry by sending photos of your Christmas decorations our way through Pin It.

Whether that’s Christmas trees and other holiday decorations or twinkling fairy lights, help us get into the Christmas spirit.

Here’s how it works:

When you upload your photos to Pin It, they will appear in the gallery below.

You’ll even have the chance to be featured on-air and online!

