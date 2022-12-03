Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation

If you and your kids love the Polar Express, you won't want to miss this event.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year.

This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face painting booth, caricature art, and train rides.

The Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club also opened its doors for guests to see their exciting layouts.

Train rides are operated by the Roanoke Chapter, NRHS, during the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($5 with paid admission) or from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Executive Director of the museum, Mendy Flynn, says this is an opportunity for people to come who normally don’t.

“It’s a chance to get people in here who might not typically come. They might bring their kids in here or they’ve never been before and be like oh wow, they have a lot here to offer,” Flynn said.

So if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, head down to the Virginia Museum of Transportation for the Candy Cane Express.

Kids two years and younger and members of the museum enter free. For all other attendees, regular admission to the museum gives access to the event as well as all of the exhibits.