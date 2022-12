ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home.

One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence.

Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.

Riles said in a Facebook post the bear was walking to the pond where there were about 30 fish.

The bear did not get any fish, but as he was attempting to leave, broke the fence with his weight.