Come out for a night of holiday fun at Roanoke County’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County is inviting the community to join together to begin the holiday season. The county is hosting its ceremonial Christmas Tree Lighting Monday, Dec. 5.

The holiday fun takes place at South County Library. This year’s theme is “Christmas Classics.” It will feature entertainment, treats, crafts and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The night kicks off with the ceremonial tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. and Christmas Carols performed by students from Oak Grove Elementary School.

Alex North, Roanoke County Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator says, “Not only will you see the annual Christmas tree light, but there will be marshmallow roasting, we will have a cake walk, then children’s crafts, teen activities inside. The Cave Spring High School Jazz band will be inside in the auditorium playing some holiday favorites.”

The most magical moment of the night is a visit with Santa. He will arrive by firetruck and visit children to hear what they want for Christmas.

