Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said that Daniel Witt, 75, left his home on Marsh Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday and was expected back around 2 p.m.

Walking is a part of Witt’s routine, according to police, and he regularly walks from Marsh Street to the Wards Road area of Lynchburg. Police said he’s known to frequently visit areas around Walmart on Wards Road and River Ridge Mall. After he didn’t come back and friends and family couldn’t find him, they called police.

Witt is considered endangered due to possibly experiencing a medical condition that affects his behavior, according to police.

Witt is described as around 6 feet tall, 185 pounds and has thinning brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray jacket over a red flannel shirt and black pants. It was reported that he does not have a cell phone.

Police said they are actively searching for Witt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Forester at 434-435-1980.