Ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products recalled due to possible cross contamination

Check your fridge and make sure these ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products aren’t in there.

Check your fridge and make sure these ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products aren’t in there.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of the fully cooked ham and cheese loaf due to concerns of cross-contamination with under-processed products.

The establishment says the product was sliced on the same equipment as a product that had been underprocessed, and the equipment was not cleaned between runs.

The company alerted FSIS of the issue, concerned that customers may have this item in their fridges or freezers.

The 16-oz product was produced on Oct. 10, 2022, and has a label that contains: “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” and codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B.” The recalled item also has the establishment number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming these products.

If you have purchased the recalled item, be sure to either throw it away or take it back to the store.