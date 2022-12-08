Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford.

44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we reported.

We’re told the case came to light when students began calling their parents and saying the bus driver had beer cans in the trash can.

Rutherford said a case of beer was also found in the undercarriage of the bus.

After a full-day bench trial on Monday, Dec. 5, officials said Rousey was found guilty of driving a school bus, with 26 children as passengers, while having a breath alcohol concentration of 0.10.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Rousey will spend one year in jail, no time suspended, and be required to pay a $2,500 fine.

Rousey was also charged with 26 felony counts – one for each student – but the trial judge dismissed those charges, according to Rutherford.