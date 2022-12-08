Warm Springs Pools at the Omni Homestead Resort set to reopen on Dec. 17

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Christmas at the Homestead Resort just got a little bit warmer.

The Warm Springs Pools have been closed since 2017 for a rehabilitation project, as we reported. The project was delayed for nearly two years because of the pandemic but got back on track earlier this year.

On Thursday, the Omni Homestead Resort announced that the long-awaited moment is here – the Warm Springs Pools will officially reopen on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Bath County residents will have early access to the pools on Friday, Dec. 16, according to resort officials. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 540-839-3860.