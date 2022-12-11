Lynchburg church to show Ukraine documentary

One church in the Hill City is hoping to share the love of christ in the midst of war through a new documentary on Ukraine.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One church in the Hill City is hoping to share the love of Christ in the midst of war through a new documentary on Ukraine.

“This documentary covers the early days of the war and also gives us an opportunity to hear about what’s happening right now and how we can continue to stay engaged in practical ways,” said Pastor Andrew Moroz.

The Gospel Community Church has raised money to help people in Ukraine impacted by the war. Over $150,000 was raised to help out those in need in Ukraine.

Now, Pastor Moroz is hoping to shed a light on the ongoing war and what can be done to help.

“The documentary highlights the good work that’s taking place as ordinary human beings are helping others around them,” said Moroz.

The showing is set for Monday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gospel Community Church in Lynchburg.