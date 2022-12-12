Bedford man with special needs reported missing

Authorities say 43-year-old Charles James Reynolds was last seen Sunday, Dec. 11 at about 10 p.m.

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department is searching for a missing man with special needs.

We’re told his truck, which is pictured above, is also missing.

The department says you shouldn’t approach him if you see him and should instead, call the BPD detectives unit through dispatch.

If you have seen or been in contact with Reynolds in the last 12 hours, you’re asked to notify Detective Blackford at 540-875-7526.