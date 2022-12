AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said the body of a missing person was recovered near the Cushaw Dam in Snowden last week.

The body was recovered on Dec. 7, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department.

The dam was identified as a location of interest by K9 teams on Dec. 3, authorities said.

Crews were able to search several areas on foot that a drone was unable to check, but they said deep water made the search challenging.