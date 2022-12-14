41º

Carilion Clinic hosts Christmas toy, clothing drive for hospitalized children, teens

Donations must be turned in by Dec. 21 for timely holiday delivery

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is working hard to bring Christmas cheer to children and teens in the hospital.

This holiday season, Carilion’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Inpatient Unit and Carilion Children’s Hospital are working hand-in-hand to host a toy and clothing drive for hospitalized children and teens.

Carilion’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Inpatient Unit treats children ages 9 to 17, and Carilion Children’s Hospital treats children ages 0 to 18. Officials said you can get gifts for any patients, but the greatest need is gifts for infants and teenagers.

The wishlist for patients at Carilion’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Inpatient Unit is as follows:

  • Clothing – socks, underclothes, sports bras; casual clothing - most wear adult-sized looser fit
  • Balls
  • Books
  • Board games
  • Card games
  • Coloring books and adult coloring books
  • Coloring supplies (prefer markers and crayons; no colored pencils)
  • Movies/DVDs (nothing more mature than PG13)
  • Stress balls and fidget toys
  • Stuffed animals
  • Video game consoles/video games

The wishlist for those between the ages of 0 and 18 at Carilion Children’s Hospital can be found on Amazon here.

Items that will not be accepted include used items; latex balloons or latex toys; candles, sharp instruments, or harmful objects; any items with religious sayings, symbols, etc.; or mature-rated games/movies.

You can visit Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to noon to drop off your gifts in a donation box, which will be available in the lobby at Entrance 1.

If you’d like your gifts to be given to a specific patient population, you can place a note with your donation.

Carilion leaders said that masks are required to enter the facility and donations must be delivered by Dec. 21 this year for timely holiday delivery.

