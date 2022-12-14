Carilion Clinic hosts Christmas toy, clothing drive for hospitalized children, teens

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is working hard to bring Christmas cheer to children and teens in the hospital.

This holiday season, Carilion’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Inpatient Unit and Carilion Children’s Hospital are working hand-in-hand to host a toy and clothing drive for hospitalized children and teens.

Carilion’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Inpatient Unit treats children ages 9 to 17, and Carilion Children’s Hospital treats children ages 0 to 18. Officials said you can get gifts for any patients, but the greatest need is gifts for infants and teenagers.

The wishlist for patients at Carilion’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Inpatient Unit is as follows:

Clothing – socks, underclothes, sports bras; casual clothing - most wear adult-sized looser fit

Balls

Books

Board games

Card games

Coloring books and adult coloring books

Coloring supplies (prefer markers and crayons; no colored pencils)

Movies/DVDs (nothing more mature than PG13)

Stress balls and fidget toys

Stuffed animals

Video game consoles/video games

The wishlist for those between the ages of 0 and 18 at Carilion Children’s Hospital can be found on Amazon here.

Items that will not be accepted include used items; latex balloons or latex toys; candles, sharp instruments, or harmful objects; any items with religious sayings, symbols, etc.; or mature-rated games/movies.

You can visit Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to noon to drop off your gifts in a donation box, which will be available in the lobby at Entrance 1.

If you’d like your gifts to be given to a specific patient population, you can place a note with your donation.

Carilion leaders said that masks are required to enter the facility and donations must be delivered by Dec. 21 this year for timely holiday delivery.