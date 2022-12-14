Crash causing delays on US-220S in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash is causing delays on US-220 south in Franklin County, according to VDOT.
Authorities said the crash happened near Redbud Hill Road.
As of 8:39 p.m., the south left shoulder and the left lane were closed.
