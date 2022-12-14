35º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Crash causing delays on US-220S in Franklin County

Authorities said the crash happened near Redbud Hill Road

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Timesaver Traffic, Franklin County, US-220
WSLS (WSLS)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash is causing delays on US-220 south in Franklin County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened near Redbud Hill Road.

As of 8:39 p.m., the south left shoulder and the left lane were closed.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email