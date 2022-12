LYNCHBURG, Va. – Teachers and staff may see an increase in the near future, thanks to a new Lynchburg City Schools budget proposal.

LCS is proposing pay increases for teachers and staff in next year’s budget.

The board calls it the 15-50 plan – raising the minimum wage for classified employees to $15 an hour and starting teacher salaries to $50,000 a year.

School system leaders plan to submit the budget proposal in January or February, and it would go before the council later in March.