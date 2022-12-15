New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix.

On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.

Renderings presented by developer to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors (Credit: Barnett Properties via Roanoke County Board of Supervisors) (WSLS)

Dozens spoke out against it, while others are in support of bringing another grocery store to the area.

“We made the decision to purchase our homes because land was zoned residential and we presumed in good faith it would remain residential,” Jill Betters, a homeowner in the area said.

Others put more emphasis on the landscape and traffic.

“The amount of traffic that it puts on an already trafficked road that you’ve all been working for decades,” Michelle Davis, another resident said. “The impact that grocery store will have on that already poorly designed intersection is going to be tremendous to many residents who already live back in that area.”

“There’s some unique hints that this is a Publix, I wanna voice my support for Publix think it’s a great company, think it’s a great get here in the Roanoke Valley,” Shayne Dwyer, a Roanoke Valley resident said.

“If another grocery store wants to come in, I wish them luck ukrops went down the tube, harris teeter got bought out .. that’s competition capitalism, that’s the free market, that’s what we live by,” Paul Majoney, member of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors said.

We’re told the deal is still being finalized. There is no word yet on when the name of the new business will be released.