Consumer Reports: Traditional holiday treats with hidden nutritional benefits

It’s the holiday season and there is no shortage of feasts, filled with favorite foods and maybe some overindulgence.

We’re working for you to take a look at traditional holiday treats with hidden nutritional benefits.

For some, the holidays just aren’t complete without certain traditional delights like nuts, hot chocolate, and pumpkin pie.

But as the saying goes – moderation is key.

“As long as you moderate your intake - that’s the catch - you can feel ok about eating some of these nutrient-packed foods,” Amy Keating with Consumer Reports said.

Chestnuts may not live up to their “nut” brethren when it comes to protein, but these holiday favorites are rich in fiber, magnesium, folate, vitamin c, and potassium.

If you’re not a fan, go for the nuts – also full of nutritional value – but keep in mind a half cup of almonds has about 400 calories compared to just 175 for the same amount of chestnuts.

If jack frost is nipping at your nose, by all means, enjoy a hot cup of cocoa.

The key antioxidant – flavanols – found in cacao beans is used to make chocolate. They help reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol.

But CR said to skip the instant mixes and make your own, using unsweetened cocoa or even melted chocolate.

You can even add some low-fat milk for a calcium boost, or use almond milk for a lower-calorie option.

“More often than not, packaged foods and mixes have added ingredients that aren’t good for you, like added sugars and sodium, so it’s usually best to make it fresh,” Keating said.

In their natural state, pumpkin and sweet potatoes are nutritional powerhouses, full of vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants.

But when these fantastic foods become pie, they lose some of their superpowers.

And eggnog ... made with heavy cream and milk – it’s full of saturated fat and sugar.

While its Caribbean counterpart Coquito is made with coconut milk, it too is high in saturated fat and sugar.

To add some nutrients, you can sprinkle your drinks with pistachios and nutmeg.

Remember, moderation is key during the holiday season, and there are plenty of ways to add nutritional value to your tasty treats.