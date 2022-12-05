42º

Get Fit with Britt | How to stay on track this holiday season

Brittny McGraw, Anchor

Cookies, cake, casseroles, candy. There are LOTS of treats to look forward to this holiday season! And yes, you CAN enjoy this season of food and stay on track.

In this month’s “Get Fit with Britt,” Diane Simmons, CEO and owner of Simply Fitness by Diane in Roanoke, explains how to make smart choices as you enjoy all your holiday celebrations.

We’ll also walk you through easy substitutions for a healthier holiday. May your holidays be happy, blessed and filled with delicious food!

