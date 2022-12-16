Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps.

One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday.

Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:

Alexis M. Broderick

Jacob R. Cornelius

Christopher W. Hamlette

Kenan M. Hemric

Will A. Huebert

Tyler R. Kijawski

Tayler J. Larmie

Nathan T. McConnell

Christopher D. Peters Jr.

Trevor W. Terpstra

Erik A. Veliz

Christopher Hamlette said he’s looking forward to building relationships with the community.

“It means a lot. Ever since I was little … I knew I was born to serve and protect the community, protect individuals and build relationships within the community,” Hamlette said.

After six weeks at the academy, the 11 officers were able to put on their Lynchburg Police badges for the first time in front of their colleagues and family.

Lynchburg Police Chief, Ryan Zuidema, said the badge is something to wear with pride.

“Be professional. Be proud to wear this uniform and this badge,” Zuidema said to the officers.

Zuidema himself is also thankful to welcome these new officers to the Lynchburg PD family. The department like many others locally and nationally has struggled with staffing.

“It’s just going to help out. Alleviate some of the concerns we’ve had with staffing lately. We’re heading down the right track, we still got a little ways to go. We’re very excited for these young men and women,” Zuidema said.

Hamlette is ready to start. Going forward, one of his focuses is building the trust between police and the community.

“I know a lot of trust has been lost in the community and policing, especially in minority communities. I’m hoping I can change that light and get more minorities into policing also,” Hamlette said.

The job is just beginning for the new officers. Their next step in the process is going through some in-house training.