Lynchburg Police Department works to reduce violent crime, arrests 39 people

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is working to reduce violent crime in the community with its newly announced crisis response team and partnerships.

On Dec. 8, the LPD said they implemented an officer-led Violent Crime Response Team, also known as VCRT.

Since VCRT was implemented, it has led to the confiscation of six illegal firearms and the arrests of 19 individuals wanted for 40 criminal offenses. Of those offenses, 19 were felonies and 21 were misdemeanors.

Police said days later, on Dec. 13, 2022, they conducted Operation Naughty List, which led to the arrests of 20 individuals, wanted for 50 outstanding warrants.

The operation was designed to arrest violent offenders, people wanted on felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to increase police presence, LPD said. It lasted for one day.

More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in Operation Naughty List, according to police.