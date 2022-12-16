Tyson Foods to donate more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Danville residents

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods to help those in need this holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, volunteers from the Tyson Foods Danville facility, Danville Community College and Danville City Council will be distributing more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken.

The donation event car line will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Danville Community College in the Temple Building Parking Lot on Bonner Avenue.

“Tyson Foods is proud to support families in Danville through protein donations that will provide nutritious, quality food to the broader community this holiday season,” the company said in a press release.