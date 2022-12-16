Virginia Governor bans Tiktok, WeChat on state devices, state-run Wi-Fi

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has banned the use of Tiktok and WeChat, along with other Chinese-owned apps and websites, on state-owned devices and state-run wireless internet networks.

On Friday, Youngkin issued Executive Order #24, which bans the use of certain Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology.

The apps that are now banned on state-owned and state-run devices include TikTok and WeChat, along with any other apps developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited, according to the Governor’s office.

The order also requires businesses that contract with the state government to also prohibit the use of those apps on state-owned devices or IT infrastructure, officials said.

According to the document, apps and websites like Tiktok and WeChat give foreign governments the chance to gain access to information stores on mobile devices, like location and browsing history.

“We are taking this step today to secure state government devices and wireless networks from the threat of infiltration and ensure that we safeguard the data and cybersecurity of state government,” Youngkin said.

Attorney General Jason Miyares is happy about the motion, saying that not only are these apps a threat to our nation’s security, but they also pose a threat to America’s children.

“Not only does TikTok pose a threat to national security and consumer privacy, but studies have shown that it negatively impacts the mental health of our youth,” said Miyares. “In March, I joined a bipartisan coalition of 43 other attorneys general to investigate TikTok’s physical and mental impact on children. As this investigation continues, I am glad that Governor Youngkin is addressing the serious security risks TikTok poses for the Commonwealth.”

If you wish to read the full order, you can do so here.