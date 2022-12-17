Man hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southwest Roanoke Friday evening, police say.

Authorities say they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW around 7:05 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities say no suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made.

Roanoke police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500 to share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both texts and calls can remain anonymous.