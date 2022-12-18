Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say.

Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle.

Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim, who they say was receiving treatment for what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities say it was determined that the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Melrose Avenue NW outside of a business.

Roanoke police say details about what led to the shooting are limited, and no suspects were located on the scene with no arrests being made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500 to share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both texts and calls can remain anonymous.