MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department and law enforcement personnel are at the scene of a train derailment not far from the Lancer Truck Shop on Fork Road.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident and there are no hazards to the community.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if they can.