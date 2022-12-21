Boones Mill Elementary principal, officer take pie to the face after successful food drive challenge

Mrs. Shaver and Sgt. Grantham take pies to the face at Boones Mill Elementary School (Credit: Boones Mill Elementary School)

BOONES MILL, Va. – Leaders at Boones Mill Elementary gave their students a challenge before Thanksgiving: bring in at least 500 items for the food drive, and you can throw pies at Mrs. Shaver and Sergeant Grantham in front of the entire student body.

On Tuesday, Boones Mill Elementary shared the school’s success – the students doubled their goal, bringing in almost 1,000 items to be donated.

So the leaders stuck to their word, and on Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Shaver and Sergeant Grantham took pies to the face in front of the entire student body.

According to the post, Mrs. Dudley’s Kindergarten class brought in the most donations. Four students were selected at random to shove the pies in the leaders’ faces.

“We are so thankful for their great sportsmanship in this challenge and for all of our students and families for their donations to Heavenly Manna,” the school said.