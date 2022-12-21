Lynchburg man arrested on on child pornography charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old Lynchburg man on child pornography charges after a months-long investigation.

The Lynchburg Police Department said they got cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through a referral from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that claimed a Lynchburg resident was viewing illicit material online.

The investigation continued as LPD’s digital forensic section and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a search warrant on Nov. 3, authorities said.

Later, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, LPD said detectives arrested the suspect, identified as Joseph Campbell, without incident.

Campbell is now being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond on the following charges, according to the police department:

Ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. J.H. Bragg at (434) 455-6123 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.